India’s only moped now with USB charger! New features in TVS XL100 i-Touch Start’s price of Rs 36,109

The new TVS XL100 i-Touch Start has been launched in India with some interesting features. The new variant of the only moped currently on sale in the country is priced at Rs 36,109 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable two-wheelers one can buy in India. The TVS XL100 i-Touch Start gets a unique purple paint scheme besides the existing six colour options. Apart from that, the new TVS XL100 i-Touch Start also gets a USB charger and it is indeed surprising to see the said feature on this moped. The inclusion of a USB charger comes as a sensible step with growing number of mobile users in India in smaller towns where this moped is popular.

Watch our Honda Cliq vs TVS Sport video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new TVS XL100 i-Touch Start also gets an electric starter to offer convenience to the buyer. The moped comes with split seating layout and the rear seat is removable in order to accommodate more luggage. The new TVS XL100 i-Touch Start variant is based on the XL100 Heavy Duty. As the name suggests, the new XL100 i-Touch Start gets power from a 99cc, air-cooled engine mated to an automatic gearbox. The engine produces a maximum power output of 4.3 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 6.5 Nm.

TVS XL100 i-Touch Start gets USB charger

TVS XL is currently the best selling two-wheeler in India by the manufacturer and has been a hit in the rural markets primarily due to its practicality and a pocket-friendly price. The moped found 73,067 new homes in the month of May 2018, beating the company's best selling scooter Jupiter by nearly 15,000 units.

All thanks to the new features, the TVS XL100 i-Touch Start is costlier by Rs 2,450 than the XL100 Heavy Duty. Being the only moped on sale in India, the TVS XL100 does not have any direct competition. With the inclusion of new and better features, the desirability of the TVS XL100 has surely stepped up a notch and its sales numbers are only expected to get better in the coming months.