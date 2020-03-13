India’s most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

The 2020 Honda Forza launch for India has been confirmed and the maxi-scooter will arrive here via the CKD route resulting in a competitive price tag. Here's what all to expect!

The new 2020 Honda Forza maxi-scooter has been unveiled in Europe. Now, while most of you must be thinking that it is a Euro-V compliant model, this is not the case as the scooter still continues with the Euro-IV engine as before. Also, the changes are just cosmetic and as a part of the new update, the 2020 Honda Forza 300 gets a new colour scheme namely Air Force Grey dual-tone and is launched as a limited edition model. Moreover, the scooter also comes with red stitching on the leather seat along with a new Forza 300 logo. Not only this, but you can also opt for a removable 45-litre top box in the same colour.

Apart from these revisions, rest of the scooter remains essentially the same as before. A few days back, Honda delivered 4 units of the maxi-scooter in India and aims to bring the Euro-V compliant version in FY2021. The said units arrived as CBU units, however, the company is planning to assemble multiple big bikes in India. With the CKD route, one can expect competitive prices and this applies to the Forza 300 as well. In terms of pricing, after getting assembled here in India, the new 2020 Honda Forza 300 might be priced close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, the Forza will be the company’s flagship scooter for the Indian market. The maxi-scooter gets some interesting features like an electrically adjustable windscreen along with a semi-digital instrument cluster that shows information in plenty. Moreover, the scooter also gets generous under seat storage that can accommodate two full-size helmets.

The 279cc engine on the existing model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 25hp and 27Nm. Expect these figures to see a slight revision on the BS6 model. That said, once it starts getting assembled in India, the Forza 300 will be the most powerful Made-in-India scooter.

