India’s most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

The 2020 Honda Forza launch for India has been confirmed and the maxi-scooter will arrive here via the CKD route resulting in a competitive price tag. Here's what all to expect!

By:Updated: March 13, 2020 11:08:09 AM

The new 2020 Honda Forza maxi-scooter has been unveiled in Europe. Now, while most of you must be thinking that it is a Euro-V compliant model, this is not the case as the scooter still continues with the Euro-IV engine as before. Also, the changes are just cosmetic and as a part of the new update, the 2020 Honda Forza 300 gets a new colour scheme namely Air Force Grey dual-tone and is launched as a limited edition model. Moreover, the scooter also comes with red stitching on the leather seat along with a new Forza 300 logo. Not only this, but you can also opt for a removable 45-litre top box in the same colour.

Apart from these revisions, rest of the scooter remains essentially the same as before. A few days back, Honda delivered 4 units of the maxi-scooter in India and aims to bring the Euro-V compliant version in FY2021. The said units arrived as CBU units, however, the company is planning to assemble multiple big bikes in India. With the CKD route, one can expect competitive prices and this applies to the Forza 300 as well. In terms of pricing, after getting assembled here in India, the new 2020 Honda Forza 300 might be priced close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, the Forza will be the company’s flagship scooter for the Indian market. The maxi-scooter gets some interesting features like an electrically adjustable windscreen along with a semi-digital instrument cluster that shows information in plenty. Moreover, the scooter also gets generous under seat storage that can accommodate two full-size helmets.

The 279cc engine on the existing model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 25hp and 27Nm. Expect these figures to see a slight revision on the BS6 model. That said, once it starts getting assembled in India, the Forza 300 will be the most powerful Made-in-India scooter.

Stay tuned for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

Big News! Proposed Rs 10 petrol, diesel cut could help revive car sales: What to expect

Big News! Proposed Rs 10 petrol, diesel cut could help revive car sales: What to expect

BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

All-new Hyundai Creta base variant features: Projector headlights, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitor

All-new Hyundai Creta base variant features: Projector headlights, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitor

2020 MotoGP: Coronavirus forces another calendar change, Argentina GP postponed

2020 MotoGP: Coronavirus forces another calendar change, Argentina GP postponed

Popular Pakistani bikes that'll leave you shocked: What our neighbours ride

Popular Pakistani bikes that'll leave you shocked: What our neighbours ride

Trans-India Challenge: 5600 km across India in a Morgan 3 Wheeler - funds for charity & smiles for bystanders

Trans-India Challenge: 5600 km across India in a Morgan 3 Wheeler - funds for charity & smiles for bystanders

2020 Formula 1: Vietnam GP could be postponed, Australia GP on track

2020 Formula 1: Vietnam GP could be postponed, Australia GP on track

Exclusive: 2020 Hyundai Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

Exclusive: 2020 Hyundai Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

Checkmate Anti-Helmet Brigade! Two helmets now compulsory with every two-wheeler purchase in Maharashtra

Checkmate Anti-Helmet Brigade! Two helmets now compulsory with every two-wheeler purchase in Maharashtra

Big discounts on BS4 cars, SUVs in India: Honda CR-V, Tata Nexon now more affordable

Big discounts on BS4 cars, SUVs in India: Honda CR-V, Tata Nexon now more affordable

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal