India’s most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

The Hero HF Deluxe BS6 gets its first price hike since moving to being a BS6 model and the increase is minimal.

By:Published: May 11, 2020 11:52:24 AM

Hero’s price increase spree hasn’t abated. After increasing prices of almost all its two-wheelers, the company has now announced a hike in the price of the Hero HF Deluxe. The Hero HF Deluxe which became a BS6 model in December is now priced at Rs 56,675 for the alloy wheel variant, Rs 58,000 for the i3S, and Rs 56,800 for the black variant. When the BS6 model was launched, it was priced starting from Rs 55,925. This means a hike by Rs 1,325.

Hero had earlier proclaimed that they have restarted operations. More than 10,000 bikes have been sold while a total of 1,500+ dealerships are open now. The corresponding service centres too have started to function like before. Hero has a bunch of new BS6 bikes that are waiting to be launched. These include the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R and the Xpulse twins. The BS6 Passion Pro and Super Splendor models too are yet to reach the showrooms.

Back to the HF Deluxe. The model received a significant update when it moved to BS6 emission norms. This includes a longer wheelbase and more features. The Hero HF Deluxe has the same 97.2cc sloper engine and this one makes 7.94hp power and 8.05Nm. It is paired to a 4-speed transmission. Hero offers its revolutionary i3S tech as an option. The claimed fuel efficiency of the HF Deluxe BS6 is 73kmpl for the BS6 model. This along with the 9+ litres fuel tank ensures a decent enough range.

The Hero HF Deluxe competes with the Bajaj CT100 as well as the TVS Sport. Its Honda competition could be the CD 110 Dream. However, as of now, there is no word on where is this model. Honda will launch its 110cc commuters but it is likely that from the Dream series, one model might be axed. We wait for the official confirmation from Honda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help