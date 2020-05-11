India’s most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

The Hero HF Deluxe BS6 gets its first price hike since moving to being a BS6 model and the increase is minimal.

Hero’s price increase spree hasn’t abated. After increasing prices of almost all its two-wheelers, the company has now announced a hike in the price of the Hero HF Deluxe. The Hero HF Deluxe which became a BS6 model in December is now priced at Rs 56,675 for the alloy wheel variant, Rs 58,000 for the i3S, and Rs 56,800 for the black variant. When the BS6 model was launched, it was priced starting from Rs 55,925. This means a hike by Rs 1,325.

Hero had earlier proclaimed that they have restarted operations. More than 10,000 bikes have been sold while a total of 1,500+ dealerships are open now. The corresponding service centres too have started to function like before. Hero has a bunch of new BS6 bikes that are waiting to be launched. These include the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R and the Xpulse twins. The BS6 Passion Pro and Super Splendor models too are yet to reach the showrooms.

Back to the HF Deluxe. The model received a significant update when it moved to BS6 emission norms. This includes a longer wheelbase and more features. The Hero HF Deluxe has the same 97.2cc sloper engine and this one makes 7.94hp power and 8.05Nm. It is paired to a 4-speed transmission. Hero offers its revolutionary i3S tech as an option. The claimed fuel efficiency of the HF Deluxe BS6 is 73kmpl for the BS6 model. This along with the 9+ litres fuel tank ensures a decent enough range.

The Hero HF Deluxe competes with the Bajaj CT100 as well as the TVS Sport. Its Honda competition could be the CD 110 Dream. However, as of now, there is no word on where is this model. Honda will launch its 110cc commuters but it is likely that from the Dream series, one model might be axed. We wait for the official confirmation from Honda.

