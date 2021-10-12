India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the country at Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The BMW C 400 GT is now the most expensive scooter currently on sale in India.

BMW Motorrad India has today finally launched the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the country. The price of the new BMW C 400 GT starts at Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and it has been brought to India as a CBU. The bookings for the same are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across India, and at this price point, it is the most expensive scooter currently on sale in the country. The new BMW C 400 GT is available in two colours – Alpine White and Style Triple Black. Here are some key details about this premium maxi-scooter.

The new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter draws power from a BS6 compliant 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops around 34 PS of power at 7,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT for a smooth operation and the company claims that it can achieve a top speed of around 139 km/h. The maxi-scooter rides on a 15-inch front (120/70 R15) and a 14-inch (150/70 R14) rear tyre.

For suspension duties, the new BMW C 400 GT gets 35 mm telescopic forks at the front with 110 mm travel and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload and 112 mm travel. The braking duties on this premium maxi-scooter are performed by dual disc brakes with 4-piston callipers at the front and it gets a single disc with a 1-piston floating calliper at the rear. It gets BMW Motorrad’s anti-lock braking system too and has a dry weight of 202 kg.

Talking about features, the new BMW C 400 GT gets an LED headlight and LED taillight along with LED turn indicators. The maxi-scooter also features keyless ride functionality, ride-by-wire throttle, 6.5-inch TFT colour display with BMW Motorrad connectivity, USB charging socket, optional heated grips and seat, etc. The new BMW C 400 GT has been launched in India at Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for the same are now open across all BMW Motorrad dealerships and this premium maxi-scooter doesn’t have any direct rivals in India.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch of the BMW C 400 GT, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, travelling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too.”

