India’s most affordable scooter TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 gets more power, new features

The TVS Scooty Pep+ surprisingly has got more power in the BS6 era while the kerb weight still stays the same; fantastic recipe for good performance.

By:Updated: April 17, 2020 4:59:04 PM

The TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 prices were out recently. As is the norm with TVS products and specifically scooters, the specifications weren’t updated on the website. However, now the specifications have been revealed. However, before moving on to the specs, let’s take a quick recap of the prices. TVS has priced the BS6 Scooty Pep+ at Rs 51,754 whereas the matte, as well as Babelicious series, are priced at Rs 52,954, ex-showroom. The prices are Rs 6,700 and Rs 6,400 more than the corresponding BS4 versions, respectively. This helps it retain the most affordable scooter in India tag.

TVS has added fuel injection to supply petrol to the 87.8cc engine. Contrary to popular belief, the motor has gained power and torque instead of losing it, like its peers and cousins. The engine now produces 5.36hp and 6.5Nm. These numbers are up from the earlier 5hp and 5.8Nm of the BS4 model. The kerb weight surprisingly stays the same at 95kg.

Along with the bump in power, the Scooty Pep+ BS6 also gains features. For example, the front mobile charging socket, more utility spaces as well as a side stand alarm. The general silhouette, as well as the other technicalities, remain the same. While the Zest 110 is technically its successor, the Scooty was never retired. It is because a source confirms that there are many rural market buyers who still prefer the simplicity of this TVS model.

Currently, TVS is one of the few manufacturers in India that sell a 110cc or lower BS6 scooter. The list includes the Jupiter as well as the Scooty Pep+. The only TVS products that are still left to be converted to BS6 are the Zest 110 and Victor. TVS has removed the Wego from their website and it is likely that the model might be discontinued altogether given its slow sales performance.

 

