India’s most affordable 110cc motorcycle Bajaj CT110 launched: Here’s the price

A few days ago, the new Bajaj CT110 was spied in a showroom. Now, the motorcycle has been launched in the country for Rs 37,997, ex-Delhi. This pricing makes it the most affordable 110cc motorcycle in the country. There are two trims on offer and these are separated by the inclusion of an electric start in the ES (Rs 44,352). Both the bikes use the same chassis and a new 115cc engine, the likes of which we have seen in the recently launched Platina 110. Dealers we spoke to, confirmed that they have started getting the motorcycle in staggered batches while deliveries will start in the next few weeks. Dual tone colour options like the black with blue decals, red with bright red decals and olive green with yellow decals are available.

The newest bit on the motorcycle of course is the bigger engine. This engine makes 8.6PS of power and 9.81Nm of torque. Unlike the Platina 110 H-Gear, this one has a 4-speed gearbox. While there are no claimed fuel efficiency numbers, the CT110 is expected to deliver close to 70kmpl on the road.

If you take a look, the motorcycle gets new graphics, rubber bellows on the front suspension, rubber mirror covers, sturdier crash guards as well as an upswept exhaust. Bajaj has also raised the ground clearance by 1mm over the regular CT100. The suspension components include the telescopic front units and spring-in-spring at the rear. The seat too has been padded for additional comfort while there are tank grips too.

Bajaj has also given semi-knobby tyres on this 116kg motorcycle. The company claims that this helps in stability on bad roads. 130mm drums on both ends have been provided and these are linked by Anti Skid Braking or CBS as we know it commonly. It is expected that the Bajaj CT110 will provide rural area customers with a premium alternative to the other 100cc motorcycles (priced higher).