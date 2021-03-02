New Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start launched: Gets two colours and tubeless tyres

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 3:23 PM
New bajaj Platina 100ES

Bajaj Auto today launched the updated Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at a price of Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike comes with Spring-in-Spring suspension and tubeless tyres. The new Platina 100 ES comes with a 102cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine. It gets new rear view mirrors and will be available in two colours – Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

The updated Platina 100ES continues to have features that include Tubeless Tyres, 20% longer front & rear suspension, Long seat, LED DRL Headlamp and Wide Rubber footpegs.

“The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology,” Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

In related news, Bajaj Auto also recently announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2021 and last month remained positive for the Pune-based manufacturer. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 1,48,934 two-wheelers in February 2021 in the domestic market as compared to 1,46,876 units sold during the same period last year, and hence, registered a growth of 1 percent.

Moreover, the company maintained its leadership on the exports front as it exported 1,83,629 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,63,346 units exported during February 2020 and hence, a growth of 12 percent was reported in this area. Combining these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,32,563 units of two-wheelers last month as against 3,10,222 units sold during the corresponding period last year and hence, a 7 percent growth was reported.

