India’s highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

The Hero Splendor+ gets three variants and the minor price hike is uniform across all these models.

By:Published: May 9, 2020 11:51:36 AM

The Hero Splendor+ has been in a tussle with the Honda Activa from quite some years. However, every single time, this model turns the tables on the more convenient scooter. Come to think of it. This motorcycle established Hero Honda in India and is holding Hero MotoCorp in good stead too. Especially when you see that the design hasn’t changed one bit from what it was 20 years ago.

Hero MotoCorp is slowly resuming its operation and the motorcycle maker has started by hiking price of the Splendor+. The Hero Splendor+ BS6 was launched here early this year and the motorcycle was priced at Rs 59,600, ex-showroom. The hike has taken the price to Rs 60,350. There are three variants of the Splendor+ – kick, self and self with i3S. All three have received a Rs 750 hike over their previous prices.

The Hero Splendor+ uses a Honda-derived 97.2cc engine that makes 8.02PS/8.05Nm. This engine is paired to a 4-speed transmission with an all-up shifting pattern. Now that there is fuel injection on offer, it is likely that the throttle response could be a bit crisper. Other benefits of fuel injection include better efficiency and lower emissions. The motorcycle engine also cuts off if the bike tips over in a running condition or is involved in a crash.

Hero, unfortunately, doesn’t offer a front disc brake with the Splendor+. It though claims that the Splendor+ has the best-in-class rear brake – a 130mm drum. Customers in this segment often use the rear brake and this makes sense too. Moreover, as per the government mandate, the rear brake is linked with the front through IBS. There are no other fancy electronics associated with the Splendor+ and it has a simple instrument console too.

The Splendor is a trusted brand name among the rural audience. For the urban folks, there is the Splendor 11o with i-Smart.

 

