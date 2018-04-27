India’s first scooter with colour touchscreen is here! Ather S340 electric scooter bookings to open soon

Bengaluru based startup Ather Energy is set to roll out in first electric scooter S340 in India in the coming months. The company is set to start the bookings for the Ather S340 in the country in the month of June. In the initial phase, the scooter will be sold in Bengaluru and its availability in other parts of the country will be announced by the end of this year. First unveiled in the year 2016, the Ather S340 electric scooter was supposed to be out in the market last year. Country's ace two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also invested close to Rs 205 crore in Ather Energy and that is when the start-up gathered attention. The Ather S340 will come with multiple interesting features that include a coloured waterproof touchscreen, parking assist, navigation assist, location tracker and a lot more.

The upcoming Ather S340 can hit a top speed of 72 kmph and can cover a range of 60 kms per single full charge. The company says that the battery can be charged upto 80 percent in just 50 minutes of charging. The total life cycle of the battery is close to 50,000 kms. The scooter has also been assisted with LED lighting system that adjusts itself automatically as per the available light. As for the charging infrastructure, the company is currently busy setting up the network in Bengaluru.

The price of the Ather S340 is a mystery at the moment and so is the booking amount. With the growing competitiveness in the electric scooter segment, one can expect the Ather S340 to come at a decent price point. That said, we believe that the said model will be launched at pricing close to that of its closest rival - Twenty Two Motors Flow that is currently on sale in India at Rs 74,740. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days!