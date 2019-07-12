India’s first Ethanol motorcycle, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 launched! More fuel-efficient than petrol

First introduced as a concept during the 2018 Auto Expo, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Ethanol has now been launched in India. It is, in fact, the very first two-wheeler in the country that can run on ethanol-based fuel. The Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 was launched by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and Chairman, TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 sports new graphics in green colour along with the ‘Ethanol’ logo. It is equipped with Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology for an improved throttle response as well as fuel efficiency. The ethanol-powered motorcycle produces 20.7 hp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm at 7000 rpm and has a claimed top speed of 129 km/h. The RTR 200 Ethanol would be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka at a price of Rs 1.2 lakh.

TVS says that with the use of ethanol, 5% additional performance could be eked out. Moreover, emissions are 35 percent lower than before. As it is, the government has advised fuel companies to increase the Ethanol level in the fuel from the current 6 percent to 20 percent.

The Apache RTR 2004V E100 can be used only on Ethanol. If someone wants to use it only on regular petrol, they have to put in 80% ethanol and 20% petrol. Ethanol has lower calorie value hence the fuel efficiency will be lower than petrol. Petrol price is around Rs 80/litre while that of ethanol will be around Rs 53. This means one has to fill more of ethanol but will still have savings.

TVS already sells the Apache ethanol model in Brazil. Coincidentally, Brazil is the first country to understand the benefits of ethanol blended fuel and incorporate it into their eco-system. To achieve the same results in the Apache, TVS engineers had to modify the fuel injection system and increase the compression ratio. Ethanol is biodegradable and renewable too.

Benefits of Ethanol-based two-wheelers:

Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport. The oxygenated fuel that contains 35% oxygen and Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion.

Apart from this, Ethanol also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter, and sulfur-di-oxide. Use of Ethanol as a fuel will also reduce dependence on the import of petroleum and increase energy security.

Nitin Gadkari, the minister for transport, said that since we have a surplus of sugarcane in the country, it makes sense to use ethanol and reduce the import costs. Butanol, which is a by-product is also being used in aircrafts now in India. Gadkari, also said that this will reduce pollution as ethanol has lower emissions. It will also increase employment opportunities with respect to farmers getting more contracts.

Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternative fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that Ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said.

“This is due to the easy compatibility in the transition to Ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership. TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is a breakthrough in the two-wheeler space that will set the trend for a green future in India.”