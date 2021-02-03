India’s first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

All three vehicles mentioned have a TFT dash, with turn-by-turn navigation dialled in. There are also the OTA updates that will be provided to these electric two-wheelers in the near future.

Earth Energy EV had promised that their new products will be launched in the coming days and here they are. Three new electric two-wheelers have been launched and the brand has disclosed the on-road prices of the same. The Earth Energy Glyde+ electric scooter price in India is Rs 92,000, whereas the Evolve R cruiser is for Rs 1.30 lakh. At the same time, the Evolve Z, a street electric motorcycle is for Rs 1.42 lakh. While the Glyde+ will be available in showrooms from the end of this month, the Evolve Z and R models will be available by March-end. At present, there are seven dealerships in Mumbai whereas the total number of showrooms planned by the end of this year, pan-India, is 45. One can book the vehicles online for Rs 1,000 and the dealership will help deliver it to the customer’s place.

Earth Energy Evolve Z

There will also be a new company-owned outlet that will be coming up soon and here the prospective customers can experience the scooters as well as motorcycles. The Glyde+ is powered by a 2.4kWh electric motor that promises a range of around 100km while the top speed will be 60kmph. It has got LED headlights and CBS. The range of the Evolve Z is 110km per charge whereas the top speed is 95kmph. As for the Evolve R, the same specs of the Z are applicable here. Only in the latter, one also gets a 40 minutes fast charging capability. The bikes though get front-wheel ABS.

Earth Energy Glyde+

Speaking of charging, all these vehicles have a non-removable battery. The company says that its dealers are supposed to set up a charging station for customers at a location of their convenience. This includes taking the requisite NoC from the building. Both Glyde+ and Evolve Z will be rolled out to the B2B market as well. As far as service is concerned, one has to service the two-wheeler twice in the first year and then later on once in a year. The cost of the service is claimed to be 30 per cent lower than that of the conventional petrol vehicle. The company is targeting 10 per cent of the EV market and roughly to sell around 12,000 EVs by end of this year.

All three vehicles mentioned here have a TFT dash, with turn-by-turn navigation dialled in. There is also the OTA updates that will be provided to these electric two-wheelers in the near future. A new commercial vehicle too is being planned and this one will be out by end of the second quarter.

