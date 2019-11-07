India’s first BS-VI bike Hero Splendor iSmart Fi launched: Here’s how much more you need to pay

The new Hero Splendor iSmart has been launched in India at a price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer to announce India's first-ever BS-VI two-wheeler a few months back. The new model is available for sale in three colour options of Blue, Red and Grey. The BS-IV Hero Splendor iSmart that is currently also on sale alongside is available in two variants with the premium one priced at Rs 57,430. That said, the new BS-VI model demands Rs 7560 more compared to the BS-IV model. Hero MotoCorp has claimed that the new BS-VI Splendor BS-VI has better fuel efficiency compared to the BS-IV model, although it hasn't revealed any exact figure.

The new Hero Splendor iSmart offers 10 percent more torque compared to the outgoing BS-IV model. The company also claims that the new Splendor iSmart 80 percent lesser sulphur emissions. Powering the motorcycle is a 113cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is now fuel injected and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 9hp and 9.8Nm. In comparison, the engine on the BS-IV produces 9.3hp of power along with 9Nm of torque.

Braking on the new Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI is taken care of with the help of a 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm disc brake at the rear. The new Splendor iSmart rides on 80/100-18 tyres fitted at both ends and these are tubeless so no immediate worries in case of a puncture. The motorcycle tips the scales at 116 kg and has been fitted with a 9.5-litre fuel tank.

When it comes to BS-VI two-wheelers, the only other BS-VI two-wheeler currently on sale in India is the Honda Activa 125 Fi.