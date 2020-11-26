India’s favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

The new Honda Activa 6G 20th-year anniversary edition has been launched in 2 variants namely Standard & Deluxe. Prices are Rs 66,816 for Standard and Rs 68,316 for Deluxe (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

India’s favourite scooter Honda Activa 6G has completed 20 years in India. In order to celebrate the journey of India’s best-selling scooter, the company has launched a new special 20th-anniversary edition of the Activa 6G. The newly launched Honda Activa 6G 20th year anniversary edition comes with a new Matte Mature Brown colour along with matching rear body grab-rails. Moreover, you get a shiny embossed 20th-year anniversary logo and a special golden Activa logo on the scooter. In addition to these, the new Activa 6G 20th-year anniversary edition rides on black steel wheels fitted at both ends. Apart from the visual changes, there are no other alterations to the scooter. That said, the scooter continues to get power from the same 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine and with the BS6 update, the company is claiming a 10% increase in fuel efficiency.

In terms of features, the new Honda Activa 6G 20th-year anniversary edition gets bits like engine start/stop switch, new external fuel lid along with an integrated dual function switch. The new Honda Activa 6G 20th-year anniversary edition has been launched in 2 variants namely Standard & Deluxe. Prices are Rs 66,816 for Standard and Rs 68,316 for Deluxe (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Speaking on the 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that delighting lacs of new customers every month, Honda Activa is the torch-bearer of India’s two-wheeler industry. He adds that Honda is proud to be a part of everyday life of incredible India and today, there is hardly any place in India where you can’t spot a Activa. Guleria also says that as a first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrates Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.