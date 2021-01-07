India’s favourite scooter sets a new record! Honda Activa sales cross 2.5 crore unit mark

When you think of the highest-selling two-wheeler in India, the Honda Activa instantly comes to mind. The scooter now becomes the only one to cross the cumulative 2.5 crore sales mark and on the occasion, we take a look at its fantastic journey!

Honda Activa has been India’s best-selling scooter for years now. The scooter has now set a new record as it has crossed cumulative sales of 2.5 crore units. First launched in India in the year 2001, the journey of Honda Activa has been a remarkable one. In just three years of its debut, the Activa became the segment leader. Two years later, Honda Activa crossed the 10 lakh cumulative milestone and later on, in the year 2015, the Activa achieved the first 1 crore customers in 2015. One can see that the scooter gained so much popularity in the coming years that the next 1.5 crore units got sold in just five years. Coming back to the journey of the scooter, Honda Activa was introduced with a bigger 110cc engine during 2008-09. It was during this period only that the monthly sales of the Activa crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time.

A few years later, during 2012-13, Honda Activa sales crossed the 5 million sales mark and the monthly sales also crossed the 1 lakh units mark for the first time. Following the immense popularity of the Honda Activa, a bigger 125cc version was introduced in 2014-15 and it was during this period only that the Activa overtook motorcycles to become the highest-selling two-wheeler in India. A big update in the form of Honda Activa 5G arrived during 2017-18 with features like an all-LED headlamp and digital-analog instrument cluster. And the final avatar – Activa 6G that is one of the biggest updates for the scooter till date came with features like conventional telescopic forks upfront, a silent ACG starter and an idling start-stop system.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that since its launch in 2001, be it the 100-110cc engine or the new more powerful 125cc engine, the secret of success of Honda Activa family is Leadership that builds Trust. He adds that for 20 years, Honda Activa is at the forefront of technological innovation, sometimes even decade before it became the industry norm. With features like tuff-up tube and CLiC mechanism in 2001 along with Honda’s Combi-brake system with Equalizer in 2009, Honda Eco Technology (HET) for 10% better mileage in 2013, the smarter HET PGM-Fi engine powered by eSP and also, the world first tumble flow in BS6 era, every generation of Honda Activa continued to evolve in the scooter segment.

With the Activa, Honda introduced new technologies to us Indians. These include Combi-Brake System in 2009, Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. Moreover, the 2020 Honda Activa 6G comes with 26 new patent applications.

