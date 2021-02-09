India’s favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

The high-selling Honda Shine 125cc bike too is getting the same benefits. While HMSI hasn't specified the date till these offers are valid, it is likely that the scheme may be applicable till this month-end.

By:Updated: Feb 09, 2021 11:15 AM

The Honda Activa lead the scooter revolution in India. Way back in 2000, when Honda introduced the scooter, underbone vehicles were a dying breed. The Activa single-handedly resurrected it. No mean feat and the fact that even today, the Activa is a relevant product and the highest-selling two-wheeler stands testimony to the trust reposed in the brand. Honda though doesn’t want to stop at that and instead wants to push sales of this scooter. The brand has introduced a number of schemes as well as offers for prospective customers. Those looking to buy the scooter through the finance route will have now have the chance to get 100 per cent finance. It may be through Honda approved banks only. Up to Rs 5,000 cashback is also being offered. However, this is only for those who opt for debit or credit card EMI payments. Again, this could be certain banks that HMSI has approved and not for all.

Honda is also offering customers a low downpayment of Rs 2,499. The rate of interest is also quoted as being 6.5 per cent. There though are no outright cash benefits on the scooter and this is not the only Honda product that is getting these benefits. The high-selling Honda Shine 125cc bike too is getting the same benefits. While HMSI hasn’t specified the date till these offers are valid, it is likely that the scheme may be applicable till this month-end. So, hurry!

Honda is also promoting zero labour charges on the Honda Activa 6G. This is through their JOY program and if one has enlisted for it, customers stand to gain big. In other news, HMSI will be launching a Scrambler version of the Honda H’ness CB350. The bike may be priced higher than the latter and will retail from Big Wing Outlets in India. Are you excited?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

Apollo Amazer XP tyres introduced for Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and more cars: What's new

Apollo Amazer XP tyres introduced for Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and more cars: What's new

Scooters under Rs 1 lakh with fuel-saving stop-start technology: TVS Jupiter to Yamaha Fascino 125

Scooters under Rs 1 lakh with fuel-saving stop-start technology: TVS Jupiter to Yamaha Fascino 125