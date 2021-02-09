India’s favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

The high-selling Honda Shine 125cc bike too is getting the same benefits. While HMSI hasn't specified the date till these offers are valid, it is likely that the scheme may be applicable till this month-end.

The Honda Activa lead the scooter revolution in India. Way back in 2000, when Honda introduced the scooter, underbone vehicles were a dying breed. The Activa single-handedly resurrected it. No mean feat and the fact that even today, the Activa is a relevant product and the highest-selling two-wheeler stands testimony to the trust reposed in the brand. Honda though doesn’t want to stop at that and instead wants to push sales of this scooter. The brand has introduced a number of schemes as well as offers for prospective customers. Those looking to buy the scooter through the finance route will have now have the chance to get 100 per cent finance. It may be through Honda approved banks only. Up to Rs 5,000 cashback is also being offered. However, this is only for those who opt for debit or credit card EMI payments. Again, this could be certain banks that HMSI has approved and not for all.

Honda is also offering customers a low downpayment of Rs 2,499. The rate of interest is also quoted as being 6.5 per cent. There though are no outright cash benefits on the scooter and this is not the only Honda product that is getting these benefits. The high-selling Honda Shine 125cc bike too is getting the same benefits. While HMSI hasn’t specified the date till these offers are valid, it is likely that the scheme may be applicable till this month-end. So, hurry!

Honda is also promoting zero labour charges on the Honda Activa 6G. This is through their JOY program and if one has enlisted for it, customers stand to gain big. In other news, HMSI will be launching a Scrambler version of the Honda H’ness CB350. The bike may be priced higher than the latter and will retail from Big Wing Outlets in India. Are you excited?

