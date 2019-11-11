India’s craziest Hero Splendor! Worth Rs 2 lakh and will take away your Monday Blues

What comes to your mind when you hear about Hero Splendor? Well, a boring-looking sluggish commuter. Isn't it? However, that is not what you will be reading about today. We have recently come across a modified Hero Splendor on the web and the best thing about the bike is that it is almost impossible to figure out while looking at it that it is a Splendor underneath. Faisal Sheikh who is responsible for this custom bike has created not one, but two bikes. Out of these, while one gets a simpler look up front, the other one gets an evil-looking skull that has been fitted in place of a headlamp. The skull has two red lights that are placed typically where the eyes are located and these also blink, giving a unique appearance in the dark. Not only this, but the teeth of the skull can also glow.

Watch the modified Hero Splendor in action here:

The two Splendors have been fitted with aftermarket exhausts in order to sound louder. The seat has been borrowed from the Pulsar 220 and it has been chopped out and hence, can't accommodate a pillion. The side panels of the bike also seem to have been taken from an old model Pulsar 180. The modified Hero Splendor gets a tyre hugger as well and it is the same unit that comes on the Pulsar NS200. The intention was to give the bike the overall look of a KTM 200 Duke and the efforts seem successful as the bike certainly looks a bit similar to the latter, especially with the orange colour paint scheme.

Faisal also says that he intends to bring the exhaust of the bike at the front in an upward manner like the one on a tractor that will give the bike a meaner appearance. The video also shows the two bikes doing burnouts, however, the riders are not wearing any helmet throughout which is something Express Drives strongly condemns in the favour of safety.

Let us know what do you think about this modified Hero Splendor? Still feeling any Monday Blues?

Video source: Master Butter (YouTube)