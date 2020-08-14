India’s best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 109cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.6 hp and 8.79 Nm. Moreover, the scooter gets numerous improvements over the outgoing BS4 model that make it a more comfortable and practical offering than before.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has raised the prices of its best-selling product – Activa 6G. This is not the first time that the Honda Activa 6G has received a price hike since its launch as previously, in April 2020, the price of the scooter was raised by Rs 552. Following that, during its second price hike that has been implemented very recently, the Activa 6G gets dearer by Rs 955. After the said revision, the Honda Activa 6G price in India now starts at Rs 65,419 for the standard trim and Rs 66,919 for the Deluxe variant. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Honda Activa 6G was launched in India in the month of January 2020 and gets numerous significant improvements over the outgoing BS4 model. The appearance of the scooter has been revised, all thanks to which it now looks sharper and bolder than before, and in fact, from some angles, it reminds you of its elder sibling – Activa 125.

Watch our Honda Activa 6G video review:

In terms of features, the Honda Activa 6G gets bits like an external fuel filler cap along with an engine start-stop switch and a silent ACG starter. Now here comes the biggest update. The Activa 6G is BS6 compliant and gets a fuel injection system in order to meet the stringent emission norms. The 109cc, air-cooled engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.6 hp and 8.79 Nm.

The new Activa is now more comfortable than before as for the first time, it gets conventional telescopic forks up front along with bigger 12-inch wheels compared to the 10-inch units that used to come on the outgoing Activa 5G. The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes at both ends and these are paired to a CBS for better braking and safety. Stay tuned with us at Express Drives for more such updates!

