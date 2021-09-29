India’s best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor’s variant-wise price hike explained

The prices for the Hero Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and the Super Splendor have been increased by up to Rs 1,700. Here is how much exactly you need to pay now for each model and the respective variants.

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its best-selling motorcycle range – Splendor once again. In order to be precise, the Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and the Super Splendor have recently undergone an upward price revision due to the rising commodity costs. Now going into the exact details, starting with the best selling of them all, the price of the Splendor Plus in India now starts at Rs 64,850. The said figure is for the base Kick Drum Alloy variant while the Self Drum Alloy trim will now cost you Rs 67,160. Similarly, the Self Drum Alloy i3S variant of the motorcycle is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 68,360 while the 100 Million Special Edition will now set you back by Rs 70,710.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That said, all variants of the Hero Splendor Plus have gotten expensive in the range of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,650. Now, moving on to the Splendor iSmart, the drum alloy variant of this motorcycle is now priced at Rs 69,650 while for the more premium Disc Alloy trim, you will now have to shell out Rs 72,350. As one can see, both variants of the Hero Splendor iSmart have gotten costlier by Rs 1,000 each. Last but certainly not the least, the drum brake variant of the 125cc Hero Super Splendor is now priced at Rs 73,900, while for the Disc brake variant, you will now have to pay Rs 77,600.

Having said that, the prices of the Super Splendor have been increased in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,700. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the said models, which means that these remain the same as before both, visually and mechanically. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.