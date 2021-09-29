India’s best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor’s variant-wise price hike explained

The prices for the Hero Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and the Super Splendor have been increased by up to Rs 1,700. Here is how much exactly you need to pay now for each model and the respective variants.

By:Updated: Sep 29, 2021 3:47 PM
Rising petrol prices worrying you Check out India top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its best-selling motorcycle range – Splendor once again. In order to be precise, the Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and the Super Splendor have recently undergone an upward price revision due to the rising commodity costs. Now going into the exact details, starting with the best selling of them all, the price of the Splendor Plus in India now starts at Rs 64,850. The said figure is for the base Kick Drum Alloy variant while the Self Drum Alloy trim will now cost you Rs 67,160. Similarly, the Self Drum Alloy i3S variant of the motorcycle is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 68,360 while the 100 Million Special Edition will now set you back by Rs 70,710.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

That said, all variants of the Hero Splendor Plus have gotten expensive in the range of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,650. Now, moving on to the Splendor iSmart, the drum alloy variant of this motorcycle is now priced at Rs 69,650 while for the more premium Disc Alloy trim, you will now have to shell out Rs 72,350. As one can see, both variants of the Hero Splendor iSmart have gotten costlier by Rs 1,000 each. Last but certainly not the least, the drum brake variant of the 125cc Hero Super Splendor is now priced at Rs 73,900, while for the Disc brake variant, you will now have to pay Rs 77,600.

Having said that, the prices of the Super Splendor have been increased in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,700. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the said models, which means that these remain the same as before both, visually and mechanically. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor's variant-wise price hike explained

India's best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor's variant-wise price hike explained

Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future