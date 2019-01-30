Indian spec Yamaha MT-15 specification and dimensions leaked!

The Japanese automaker is all set to introduce the MT-15 streetfighter motorcycle in India and recently, it was also showcased at an authorized Yamaha dealer meet as a part of its Indian launch plan. The bike is purely based on the bigger MT naked bikes from Yamaha and it sure looks like a very promising product for a market like ours. Our friends at Rushlane.com has published a story of a leaked govt. document surfacing on the internet these days, the document says that the bike will be powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, SOHC engine delivering 14.2 Kw (19.01bhp) at 10,000rpm and 15Nm of peak torque. It is the same 155cc engine which is also seen on the YZF-R15 V3.0. And it comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Yamaha MT-15, Image source - Rushlane.com

What’s funny is the fact that it says the bike weighs close to 288kgs (gross vehicle weight) and considering it is merely a power/sports commuter it is hard to believe at the data. That aside, the document says it measures 2020 mm in length and 800mm in width, 1070 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1335 mm. As seen on the new YZF-R15, the new MT15 could also get a similar slip and assist clutch feature along with ABS (Anti-lock braking system). The new engine also features VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which enhances top end performance without affecting the fuel economy.

When launched, the bike is expected to have a premium price tag in the range of Rs 1.10 – 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). And at this price tag, it will rival the likes of the new KTM 125 Duke, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200. Stay tuned for more information.

Story source: Rushlane.com