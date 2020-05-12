Indian Scout, Scout Bobber available with flat discount of over Rs 4 lakh on on-road price

Manufacturers are much better prepared this time for the BS-VI transition but even so, there are some good deals like this one we found on Instagram. Indian Motorcycle is offering hefty discounts on the Scout & Scout Bobber.

Back when India transitioned from BS-III to BS-IV emissions standards, a lot of manufacturers were put in a fix when they realised they had big lots of outdated vehicle inventory. But the good takeaway from this was that many swept fantastic deals on cars and motorcycles. Manufacturers have been much better prepared this time for the transition to BS-VI but even so, there are some good deals like this one we found on Instagram. Indian Motorcycle, Delhi is offering hefty discounts on the Scout and Scout Bobber.

The Indian Scout in Gloss Black available on discount is a 2020 model which originally retailed at Rs 18.37 lakh and is now priced at Rs 14.8 lakh. The Scout Bobber in Matt Silver Over Matte Black on discount is a 2018 model with an original price tag of Rs 15.73 lakh but now discounted to Rs 11.43 lakh. (all prices are on-road). The two motorcycles are BS-IV with zero mileage and can be bought by way of ownership transfer.

Indian Scout Bobber is powered by a 1131cc twin-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine puts out 99 hp and 98 Nm. Sold in India through the CBU route, the Scout Bobber challenges the likes of Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Harley-Davidson Forty Eight. The Scout is powered by the same engine as the Bobber.

If you are however looking for the latest from Indian Motorcycle, the Indian FTR 1200 series was launched in August 2019. And now there are talks of the FTR Carbon and FTR Rally arriving soon.

Indian Motorcycles on May 1, took the wraps off of the new FTR Carbon. It features new carbon body panels while maintaining its original design and engine from the standard models. The brand’s India website has now featured the new FTR Carbon along with the FTR Rally variant suggesting that Indian Motorcycles is planning to introduce them to the Indian market.

