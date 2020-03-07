Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

The new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty draws power from 999cc, V-Twin engine that is capable of producing respective power and torque outputs of 74 hp and 88 Nm.

Published: March 7, 2020

Indian Scout Sixty is the most affordable motorcycle in the American bike maker’s line up and the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty has joined the ‘sixty’ line up very recently. The bike shares its underpinnings with the Scout Bobber and can be seen as a more affordable and stripped-down version of the latter. Apart from the typical Bobber philosophy, the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty gets the same all-black theme to look sportier and appealing that clearly works in its favour. The new Bobber Sixty gets a single-piece seat along with chopped down fenders. The new model also gets perch-mounted rear view mirrors, unlike the Scout Bobber. Interestingly, the new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is available in both gloss black and matte black colour options.

The new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty draws power from 999cc, V-Twin engine that is capable of producing respective power and torque outputs of 74 hp and 88 Nm. The motor is the same that powers the Scout Sixty with the same five-speed transmission system. The engine on the Bobber Sixty weighs 10 kg lesser than the one on the Scout Bobber and is underpowered too.

The suspension system comprises of 41mm telescopic fork up front along with dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Scout Bobber Sixty has already been launched in USA and as far as India launch is concerned, we expect it to take place in the coming months, possibly by mid-2020. The bike has been launched in USA at a price of USD 8,999 that translates to a little over Rs 6.5 lakh as per the Indian currency.

The Indian Scout Sixty is currently priced in India at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model is expected to come with a sub Rs 10 lakh. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

 

