Indian Roadmaster Elite launched at Rs 48 lakh! 23k gold leaf, music system & more that make this motorcycle so expensive

India Roadmaster Elite has been launched in India. What we reported a couple of days earlier, the motorcycle has made its entry to our shores at a staggering price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). One of the most luxurious and priciest motorcycles one can buy in India, the Roadmaster Elite gets a 23-carat gold leaf on its fuel tank. Only 300 units of the bagger will be made worldwide and there is only one unit allotted for India. If you are planning to buy this motorcycle, sadly, it has been late now as the allotted unit has already been sold to a businessman in Mumbai. Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India today handed over the keys of the new Indian Roadmaster Elite to its first and only owner in India.

Powering the new Indian Roadmaster Elite is a 1811cc, Thunderstroke, V-twin engine and it is the same motor that propels the standard Roadmaster. The engine is good for churning out a maximum torque output of 139 Nm. The power output of the engine is a mystery as the company has not disclosed the figure yet.

The behemoth comes to a standstill with the help of twin 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 300mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also offered with the motorcycle as standard to offer added safety. The Roadmaster Elite gulps down the uneasiness of the road with ease with conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite gets features like lockable luggage panniers, electrically adjustable windscreen and a lot more. The motorcycle also receives Bluetooth connectivity along with a USB charging port. The Roadmaster Elite has also been bestowed with a 300-watt music system, a feature that is super rare on motorcycles and can be found only on cars. The new Indian Roadmaster Elite challenges the likes of the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited that currently retails in India at a price of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).