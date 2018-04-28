Indian Roadmaster Elite India launch date revealed: Gets 23k gold leaf & to be priced close to a BMW 3-series

Indian Motorcycle is set to launch the Roadmaster Elite in the country on 2nd May. The new Indian Roadmaster Elite was teased for India almost three months back and since then, there has been no news of the motorcycle coming. The bike will be a special edition model and it will be sold in limited numbers. The new Indian Roadmaster Elite will make its entry to India as one of the most extravagant bikes you can buy here. The Indian Roadmaster Elite differentiates itself from the standard Roadmaster with the dual tone paint job that has blue as the priority. The Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a 300-watt speaker system so that the rider can enjoy his long distance rides. The motorcycle also gets heated seats and grips and the windscreen is electrically adjustable. The Roadmaster Elite has also been assisted with a full LED lighting system and Bluetooth connectivity with a USB port further take up the convenience factor.

Other standard fitments on the Indian Roadmaster Elite include an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), cruise control and navigation. Another interesting highlight of the new Indian Roadmaster Elite is the 23 karat gold leaf that has been badged on the fuel tank. Powering the Indian Roadmaster Elite is the same 1811cc, Thunderstroke V-twin engine that runs the standard Roadmaster. While the power figures of this engine are not disclosed by the company, the torque output stands at 139 Nm.

The motorcycle has a total kerb weight of 433 kgs. The bike also gets luggage panniers and these are lockable so that your belongings are safe. The price of the Indian Roadmaster Elite will be significantly more the Roadmaster, meaning that interested buyers will have to shell out close to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) to own one. For a better perspective, you can buy a BMW 3-series in all that money!