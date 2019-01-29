Indian Motorcycle’s Harley-Davidson Pan America ADV rival ‘Renegade’? Name trademarked

Indian Motorcycle has trademarked two new monikers – Renegade and Raven. Now, the word renegade is used for someone who goes against the stream - a rebel if you will. So, logic dictates it could be used for a motorcycle with a go-anywhere stance. And hence, we're wondering is Indian Motorcycle is readying an adventure touring motorcycle that would most likely rival the upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America. As for the Raven, it could be a new model based on Indian FTR – the flat track bike.

The two new trademarks were filed at the US and European Patent office. While Raven was trademarked on 17 December under the ‘Motorcycle and structural parts therefor’ of the goods and services category, Indian trademarked the Renegade on 3 January under the same category, hence ruling out the possibility of them being an apparel or accessories range.

Very little detail is available about the Indian Renegade and Indian Raven. So far, it is only speculative as to what the new motorcycles will be. Also, interestingly another American motorcycle manufacturer uses the moniker Renegade - UM. We rode one of them recently, find a review and images here.

Moving out of speculations and into what we know already - Indian Motorcycle will be launching a new breed of motorcycles in India - the FTR 1200. A flat track motorcycle, Indian FTR 1200 will be available in two variants - S and RR. With design cues from the championship-winning FTR750 race bike, Indian FTR 1200 will launch in the country in April this year.

The FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica both combine race-inspired design and nimble handling with an upright riding position to create a commanding riding experience. A new 1203cc V-Twin engine with approximately 120 hp provides a flat torque curve. Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica are priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.