Indian Motorcycle inaugurates its first dealership in Northeast in Guwahati

Indian Motorcycle has inaugurated the first Indian Motorcycle Riders Stop (IMRS) of the iconic Indian Motorcycle in the sprawling city of Guwahati, Assam. The IMRS is part of the strategic expansion plans underway by Indian Motorcycle in the country to bring the brand closer to its enthusiasts. Situated in the prime area of Guwahati at Precision Powersports, House No.7 (Main Road), Barsajai, Bhetapara, Pankaj Nagar, Hatigaon Road, the IMRS will cater to brand aspirants in the state.

The IMRS will have both Test Ride facility and After Sales Support. This new facility was inaugurated by Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd and Chada Hage, Dealer Principal, Precision Powersports.

With the establishment of this new IMRS in Guwahati, Indian Motorcycle now has a wider and more intensive network of sales and after-sales services in India.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the fast growing city, Guwahati. The IMRS is designed to enhance product accessibility and desirability among bike aficionados in the region. The IMRS will cater to the increasing demand for the high-end luxury motorcycle in the state,” Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“We are confident that this strategic expansion will increase our market share and enhance our presence in the country. The IMRS will retail merchandise as well in a retail environment that is both premium and approachable. Customers are at the heart of the Indian Motorcycle ecosystem and this new IMRS has been opened with an aim to simplify their decision while choosing an Indian Motorcycle.”

“It is a matter of great pride to be associated with the iconic Indian Motorcycle. Through this IMRS, we are also fulfilling the long-standing demand for a sales and service facility in the northeastern region,” Chada Hage, Dealer Principal, Precision Powersports said about the IMRS facility.