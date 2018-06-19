Indian Motorcycle confirms FTR1200 production: Details on American flat tracker and what makes it special

Indian Motorcycle has recently confirmed the production version of the Indian Scout FTR1200. The concept model of the Indian Scout FTR1200 made its debut last year and the company has announced the arrival of production version at the Wheels and Waves event in Biarritz, France. Indian Motorcycle is not taking the term Scout into consideration and hence, the FTR1200 will be a completely new model. That said, the upcoming flat tracker could use an all-new engine and chassis and it will be interesting to see what all new mechanicals does the company implements on the bike. The Indian FTR1200 will be indeed a special product for the company and one prime reason being, the bike will be the first motorcycle to take inspiration from off-roading rather than the typical cruiser philosophy for which the brand has always been known.

The FTR1200 was also confirmed through a video that shows the FTR750 bike in action. The Indian FTR750 has won a lot of trophies in the flat tracking area and hence, the hopes from the bigger FTR1200 are on a high. The FTR1200 was designed by renowned motorcycle designer Roland Sands. Since the main visual highlight of the Indian FTR1200 concept is its minimalistic body design, we are hoping that we get to see the same on the final production model too. The new Indian FTR1200 is expected to be showcased at the Intermot show this year. There is also a possibility that the flat tracker, in its production form, will make its global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy in November this year.

As far as India launch is concerned, currently there is no clarity on whether the company will bring this model to India or not. However, looking at the growing interest for motorsports in India, we can expect the manufacturer to launch the FTR1200 here as well. More details on the Indian FTR1200 expected soon, so stay tuned with us.