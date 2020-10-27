Indian Motorcycle announces 2021 line-up: Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited & more!

Indian Motorcycle claims that the new 2021 models have been equipped with next-level technology and numerous new accessories so that the rider can personalize his or her machine the way he or she wants to.

Indian Motorcycle has announced its new 2021 line up today and the bikes under the revised portfolio will be launched in India shortly, the company noted. In order to be precise, the company has added the Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited & also the Vintage Dark Horse to the India line up. The brand claims that these models have been equipped with next-level technology and numerous new accessories so that the rider can personalize his or her machine the way he or she wants to. Indian Motorcycle says that its 2021 enhancements and new offerings span across its Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups. First, the bike models that will be featured in the Scout family will include Indian Scout, Indian Scout Bobber and the Indian Scout Bobber Twenty.

Watch our Indian Scout Bobber video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the other hand, the company’s cruiser segment will feature the Indian Chief Vintage and Indian Chief Vintage Dark Horse. The bagger segment will be no less as well, as it will include bikes like the Indian Springfield, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited and the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse. Last but certainly not the least, the touring segment will include some extravagant models like the Indian Roadmaster, Indian Roadmaster Limited and the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse.

The Challenger series and champion FTR 1200 S will also be featured in the said lineup. The brand states that the 2021 Scout lineup will get new paint schemes. Colours like Stealth Gray will be featured on the Scout Bobber Twenty while Maroon Metallic Smoke will be added on the Scout Bobber. Talking of the new 2021 Roadmaster lineup, Apple CarPlay is now standard across the series. On the other hand, the Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle’s all-new Clima Command Rogue heated and cooled seat with Ride Command integration.

Speaking on the company’s plans, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said that the brand is excited to bring the new and improved lineup of Indian Motorcycle in the country. He adds that the company’s 2021 lineup of bikes will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features that will certainly add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. Sharma also stated that Indian Motorcycle is extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that it has experienced even during the Covid-19 pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.