Indian Military Royal Enfield with ABS launching on August 28th: New Colours, ABS and more!

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of a new motorcycle on August 28th. Going by the invite which says the new motorcycles will be an “ode to Royal Enfields in service and those who ride them”, it is likely that the Royal Enfield’s new bike will be an ode to the Indian Armed Forces, on the lines of the Pegasus Limited edition which was launched earlier this year that honoured a particular British Flying squadron. The new motorcycle will also set the stage, as per reports, online will also set the stage for the launch of dual-channel ABS motorcycles from Royal Enfield’s Classic range of motorcycles.

According to images, that emerged from the Team-Bhp forum, it is likely that the new motorcycle will be available in two colour options although both will be matte, keeping will the military theme. Aside from the two available colours, the motorcycles will also get black-out alloy wheels, engine, headlight cowl and exhaust. It will be a single seater considering that it will be launched with a rider only saddle with a brown leather seat cover.

Royal Enfield will only launch one new engine this year, and it will feature on the 650cc Twins, which are set to launch later this year. Therefore, one can hypothesize that there will be no new engines for either of these motorcycles, than those on the Classic 350 and 500. This means the 346cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine produces 19.8 hp with 28 Nm of torque on tap. While the 499cc engine single cylinder, the air-cooled engine delivers 27.2 hp and produces 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Both send power to the wheels through a 5-speed gearbox. However, in our opinion, the addition of ABS is something that Royal Enfield motorcycles have needed for a long and will no doubt add to the motorcycles' handling, making them safer to ride.

So far there are no official updates regarding the new motorcycle from the company’s end but it won’t be a surprise if Royal Enfield launches another limited edition motorcycle. Keep watching this space for more updates

Image Source: Team-BHP