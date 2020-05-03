Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Mechanically, the FTR Carbon is identical to the other non-Carbon versions. It is powered by the same 1,203cc V-twin engine that puts out 123 hp and has been tuned for a flat torque curve.

Indian FTR Carbon

It was in August 2019, Indian Motorcycle launched the FTR 1200 S and Race Replica in India and it drew a lot of attention as it was off from the usual style of motorcycles we’d seen Indian introduce. The FTR picks design inspiration from the manufacturer’s race-winning flat track bike – the FTR 750 which has dominated American Flat Track since 2016. And now a new version has been unveiled – the FTR Carbon. As the name suggests, it comes with a load of carbon fibre parts.

To list all the features, the FTR Carbon gets Carbon fibre front fender, Carbon fibre headlight nacelle, Carbon fibre tank/airbox covers, Carbon fibre passenger seat cowl, Titanium Akrapovič low-mount exhaust in black,and ‘FTR Carbon’ branded centre console plate.

Mechanically, the FTR Carbon is identical to the other non-Carbon versions. It is powered by the same 1,203cc V-twin engine that puts out 123 hp and has been tuned for a flat torque curve. The FTR is built around a trellis frame, gets inverted front suspension and for brakes, the discs have radially mounted dual Brembo callipers.

The fuel tank is strategically located under the seat for a lower centre of gravity and a more centralised weight distribution. Like it is on the FTR750 race bike, the airbox is positioned directly above the engine to optimise airflow.

One other difference between the FTR Carbon and FTR 1200, S and RR is that of the weight. While one would expect something with ‘Carbon’ in its name to be lighter, the FTR Carbon has gained three-four kilograms. The detail, however, is only worth a mention and then forgotten as the Carbon will still do 200 km/h which the FTR 1200 is electronically restricted to and thanks to that flat torque curve, the 1200 S responds sprightly in every gear.

Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica are available in India at Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Indian Motorcycles has also announced its tie-up with a leasing company called Orix. With this, FTR can be leased for Rs 39,999 a month. The Carbon making it to India, however, isn’t very likely.

