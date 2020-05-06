Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

The Indian FTR Carbon only recently made its global debut and it has been advertised on the company’s India region website suggesting its arrival to our market soon.

Indian Motorcycles on May 1, took the wraps off of the new FTR Carbon. It features new carbon body panels while maintaining its original design and engine from the standard models. The brand’s India website has now featured the new FTR Carbon along with the FTR Rally variant suggesting that Indian Motorcycles is planning to introduce them to the Indian market.

The Indian FTR is a Flat-Track Racing inspired bike that is designed for road use. The FTR is based on the Indian Scout and as standard comes with a 1200cc engine and Indian has gone all out to make the FTR as close to the real thing as possible. For example, the FTR is built around a trellis frame and features inverted front forks, disc brakes with radially mounted dual Brembo callipers. For better weight distribution and a lower centre of gravity like a race bike, the fuel tank is positioned lower under the rider’s seat and the airbox is positioned where you would normally find the fuel tank, above the engine for optimised airflow. It is powered by a 1,203cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that develops 120hp and 120Nm of torque.

The FTR Carbon builds on the same with carbon body panels. Panels like the front fender, headlamp nacelle, fuel tank, airbox cover and the pillion seat cowl are made from carbon fibre. Additionally, the FTR Carbon uses a ‘Shotgun’ style titanium exhaust covers from Akrapovic. The FTR Rally, on the other hand, is closer to the standard model, but it gets higher handlebars, aluminium spoke wheels with all-terrain knobby tyres from Pirelli It also features a new Titanium Smoke paint colour option.

Indian Motorcycles range for the Indian market includes the FTR 1200 S and the 1200 S Race Replica which are priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). But Indian Motorcycles has not mentioned any specific launch date for the Carbon and Rally models for India. India is likely to be allowed a handful of units only if and when the FTR Carbon and FTR Rally models are launched. They are expected to arrive sometime late 2020 or early 2021 and prices would likely be around the same ballpark as the regular models but at an added premium.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.