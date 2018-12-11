Indian FTR 1200 S, RR bookings open in India: What you get in this bike for Rs. 14.99 lakh!

Remember that ultra cool Indian Flat Track Racing Inspired motorcycle that we have been ranting about, well, Indian have officially opened bookings for it in India ahead of the launch in 2019. As of now, Indian Motorcycles India say that they will start deliveries of the motorcycle in April 2019, but have announced prices anyway. The FTR 1200 which will be available in two variants, namely, the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 Race Replica will be priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh ex-showroom, respectively. Its likely to make it to India in limited numbers, so if you are interested in owning one of the coolest Indian motorcycles in a long long time.

The motorcycle which finds its roots in the championship-Winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike, is powered by a massive 1,203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin motor that makes about 120 hp and 112.5 Nm of torque and transfers power to the wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. What you get for the money is an Indian Motorcycle that’s loaded with technology, the likes of stability control, six-axis IMU, switch on the fly riding modes all of which can be selected by a brighter 4.3-inch colour touchscreen instrument console.

The motor is far from all new, it is in fact, inspired from the one employed by the Indian Scout but uses 80% new parts and runs a higher compression ratio as well. Interestingly, this is the first ever production Indian Motorcycle that is not a cruiser and is likely to be much lighter than the rest of the motorcycles. The high price point comes courtesy the CBU route which is common to all Indian Motorcycles. This comes based on the rise of a new hype around Flat-track racing and the domination of Indian motorcycles on the flat tracking, besting the Harley’s that are on the track by a fair margin.