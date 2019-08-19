Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 RR launched in India: American flat-track bike prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh

Indian Motorcycle is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the world and while it has set benchmarks in terms of high-speed runs and on race tracks, it is mostly known for its cruiser style motorbikes. Now though, Indian has launched a whole new style of a motorcycle in India - the FTR 1200. Drawing design inspiration from Indian’s flat-track championship-winning race bike, the FTR750, the FTR 1200 is available in two variants S and RR. The FTR750 race bike that has dominated American Flat Track since it was introduced in 2016.

Indian says that the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 Race Replica combine race-inspired design and nimble handling with an upright riding position to create a commanding riding experience. A new 1203cc V-Twin engine with approximately 120 hp has been tuned for a flat torque curve.

Indian FTR 1200 is built around a trellis frame and both variants feature inverted front suspension and for brakes, the discs have radially mounted dual Brembo callipers. The fuel tank is strategically located under the seat for a lower centre of gravity and more centralised weight distribution. Like it is on the FTR750 race bike, the airbox is positioned directly above the engine to optimise airflow.

Both models feature a similar rear suspension and swingarm design as the FTR750. It gets newly-developed Dunlop street tyres with flat track-inspired tread, a chain final drive, and ProTaperflat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.

Other features onboard the FTR twins include full LED lighting, a fast-charge USB port, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and cruise control. With the FTR1200 series, Indian Motorcycle hopes to widen the company’s global appeal and reach new & young riders. The deliveries of the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica have been started and bookings are open at Rs 2 lakh at Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country. Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica are priced at Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Indian motorcycles has also announced its tie-up with a leasing company called Orix. With the latest partnership, Indian motorcycles will be available on lease. The FTR can be leased for Rs 39,999 a month.