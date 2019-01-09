Indian FTR 1200: Flat tracker with styling inspired by FTR750 race bike to launch in India in April

Indian Motorcycle is set to launch a new 1200cc motorcycle in India and it won't be one those conventional cruisers we're used to seeing in their lineup. Indian FTR1200 is a flat track bike which has been dominating the American Flat Track championships since 2016. It will be available in two variants - FTR1200 S and FTR1200 RR, the two of which will pick design cues from the championship-winning FTR750 race bike.

The FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica both combine race-inspired design and nimble handling with an upright riding position to create a commanding riding experience. A new 1203cc V-Twin engine with approximately 120 hp provides a flat torque curve.

Indian FTR 1200 is built around a trellis frame and both variants feature inverted front suspension with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes. The fuel tank is strategically located under the seat for a lower centre of gravity and more centralized weight distribution.

The FTR 1200 S takes design and styling cues from the championship-winning FTR750 race bike that has dominated American Flat Track since it was introduced in 2016. Similar to the FTR750 race bike, the airbox is positioned directly above the engine to optimise airflow.

Both models feature a similar rear suspension and swingarm design as the FTR750. Newly-developed Dunlop street tyres with flat track-inspired tread, a chain final drive, and ProTaperflat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.

Adding to the design is a host of features and ride-enhancing technologies. The FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S models both feature full LED lighting, a fast-charge USB port, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and cruise control.

With the FTR1200 series, Indian Motorcycle hopes to widen the company’s global appeal and reach new riders. The deliveries of the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica will begin from April 2019 onwards. The bookings are open at Rs 2 lakh at Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country. Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica are priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.