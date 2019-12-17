Indian FTR 1200 based ADV confirmed: What to expect from Harley-Davidson Pan America rival!

Reports on the internet have been suggesting that Indian FTR 1200 based adventure bike is in the making for quite some time now. Now, very recently, a leaked document, courtesy ADV Pulse, has given a confirmation of the same. The document also reveals that the said ADV will make its entry as a MY2021 model. That said, you can expect the bike to be introduced sometime after mid next year. As one can see in the picture, the bike has been listed under the 'Apollo' column. As of now, it is unclear as to what this name means. Either this suggests the brand name under which the ADV will come in. Or this could be the internal name of the engine that powers the FTR 1200 and will be shared with the aforementioned bike as well.

Leaked document on Indian FTR 1200 ADV (Image source: ADV Pulse)

The 1,203cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin DOHC engine on the FTR 1200 is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 125hp and 117.9Nm. However, the motor can be retuned for the FTR 1200 based ADV to suit the required characteristics. The majority of the cycle parts on the upcoming Indian ADV will be shared with the FTR 1200. However, expect to see some ADV biased elements like long-travel suspension, dual-purpose tyres and knuckle guards on the bike. The Indian ADV will most likely be a feature-rich package in terms of electronics and is expected to boast bits like wheelie control, multiple riding modes, traction control system and more.

Now, coming to the competition, the upcoming Indian FTR 1200-based ADV will go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Pan America that is also yet to see the sunlight. Apart from this, the bike will rub shoulders with the popular full-fledged ADVs in the segment like the BMW R1250GS and the Triumph Tiger 1200. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, let us know what do you think about the upcoming Indian ADV?

Document Image source: ADV Pulse