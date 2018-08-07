Indian Chieftain Elite launch on 12th August: Touchscreen, 200-watt speakers and lot more!

The all-new Indian Chieftain Elite limited edition will be launched in India very soon. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event that is scheduled to take place on 12th August. The new model looks a lot different than the existing one as it brings to table a different design language and multiple new and interesting features under its sleeve. Other than the design, the Indian Chieftain Elite will come with a hand-painted colour scheme that clearly reflects in the styling. The Black Hills Silver takes inspiration from the silver mines of the Black Hills in South Dakota. The said shade is hand-painted on the motorcycle with high flakes.

If you are an audiophile, you will surely love the 200-watt audio system on the motorcycle. Besides, the motorcycle also comes with a push button windshield to protect the rider from wind blasts at high speeds. The Indian Chieftain Elite gets premium leather seats for the rider and pillion that steps up comfort. The bike also gets the Indian Ride Command that is basically a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, like the one you must have seen in cars. The system supports smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity and the touchscreen can even be operated with the gloves on. Additional features on the Indian Chieftain Elite that prove beneficial in long distance touring include cruise control, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), tyre pressure monitoring system and keyless ignition.

The new Indian Chieftain Elite gets power from the same 1,811cc, Thunderstroke engine that powers the standard Chieftains. This engine is good for churning out a maximum torque of 161 Nm and is mated to a six-speed transmission. The new Indian Chieftain Elite is expected to be launched at a price close to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be revealed on 12th August, so stay tuned with us!