Upcoming Indian Challenger to get three versions: Global debut on 5th November at 2019 EICMA

The upcoming Indian Challenger, the next big thing by the renowned American motorcycle manufacturer will arrive in three versions, according to a report on bennetts.co.uk. Recently, leaked emmissions documents at California Air Resources Board aka CARB confirm the same. While one will be the standard model, the second one will be the Challenger Dark Horse and the third will be the Challenger Limited. The motorcycle has a big semi fairing up front and sports full LED headlamp with LED DRLs. The design philosophy is based on bagger design and the bike gets extended exhausts. While the standard version will be a mix of blacked out and chrome elements, the Dark Horse, as the name suggests, will get completely blacked out bits. The Limited will be the top-of-the-line version and will get additional chrome in order to look more premium.

Moreover, being the top end model, the Indian Challenger Limited might get some extra technical goodies to stand out drom the other two versions. Indian Motorcycle has recently announced details of its most powerful engine till date - called the PowerPlus. The 1769cc, V-twin engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 122hp and 173Nm. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit with slip and assist clutch. The Indian Challenger will get three riding modes namely Standard, Rain and Sport.

When it comes to the competition, the Indian Challenger will go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special and the CVO. As far as India launch is concerned, the Indian Challenger is expected to be launched here sometime towards mid-2020. More details on the upcoming Indian Challenger to be out on 5th November, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Source: bennetts.co.uk