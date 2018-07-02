Indian Army’s SHWET ASHW picks TVS Apache RTR 200 4V for a very special mission: Find out what it is!



TVS and the team 'Shet Ashw', the motorcycle display Corps of the Military have embarked on a countrywide ride canvassing everything between Bangalore and Kashmir to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kargil on July 26th. The team of 5 will cover a total of 3250 kms across various weather belts and some of the most dangerous terrain in the worlde before they reach Kargil on July 24th this year. Each rider on the team is highly experienced in terrain riding and evasive manoeuvres/ Lieutenant Colonel Vikram Rajebhosale will lead the charge. They will attempt this expedition armed with the newly launched TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0

Over the next twenty day,s the team will pass through Belgaum, Pune, Mumbai, Vadodara, Udaipur, Nasirabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Manali, Sarchu and Leh on their way to the Kargil hill where the war in 1999 saw a brave-faced Indian army defend the peak from would be Pakistani invasion. Through this expedition, the team aims to strengthen the brotherhood and more importantly to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil War.

The ‘SHWET ASHW’ was formed in the year 1952 at CMP Centre & School, Faizabad and was given its name by the then Chief of Army Staff, Late Gen AS Vaidya, MVC and Bar. From there on forth, the team has earned various accolades for their prowess on motorcycles in India and abroad, with three Guinness Book of World Records to its name. Although this might be one of the teams easiest expeditions, it’s mission to honour the memories of our martyrs that fought and gave their lives at Kargil is what really sets it apart. The team intends to reach Kargil by 24th of July leaving them two days to recuperate from their rides before Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin.