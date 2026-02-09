India-US trade deal: Harley-Davidson to get cheaper in India? Every thing you need to know

India will cut tariffs on high-end American cars to 30% from as high as 110% and remove import duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles under an interim trade pact.

India’s bike market may soon find iconic American Harley-Davidson more affordable, thanks to the interim trade agreement between India and the United States. The trade agreement, reached during high-level negotiations between the two governments, proposes to eliminate import duties on larger U.S. motorcycles which is a move that could reshape the premium bike market in India.

Zero Duties on Big Bikes?

Under the terms of the interim trade deal, manufacturers of American motorcycles with engine capacities between 800 cc and 1,600 cc and above will be granted zero-duty access when exporting to India. For Harley-Davidson, long seen as a symbol of American engineering and culture this could translate into significantly lower retail prices in the Indian market.

Previously, duties on large imported bikes were high enough to elevate prices well above those of locally made alternatives. India had already begun easing these import taxes in recent years, reducing rates on certain large bikes from 50 per cent to 40 per cent, and to 30 per cent for those above 1,600 cc. But the new agreement goes further by scrapping them entirely for a broad range of U.S. bikes at launch.

Why It Matters?

For years, Harley-Davidson and other American manufacturers faced barriers in India due to steep tariffs that made imported models prohibitively expensive for most buyers. The brand’s struggles were often highlighted in diplomatic circles while political leaders from the U.S. repeatedly pointed to Harley’s limited presence in India as evidence of trade imbalance.

The latest development is significant not only for consumers but also for the wider auto sector. It signals a willingness on both sides to reduce trade frictions and deepen commercial ties.

While premium motorcycles make up a small corner of India’s two-wheeler market dominated by everyday commuter bikes the concession could stimulate interest among affluent riders and hobbyists.

Will zero-duty access hurt local production?

The straight answer is no. India has a small market for high-end premium bikes. Moreover, US only has a tiny share in the segment.

In a related development, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market before this announcement.

The deal proposed Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in India.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp was also mandated to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network.