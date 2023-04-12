India-bound Yamaha R3 and MT-03 coming soon: Features, Engine, Specs

Yamaha gearing up to launch R3 and MT-03 in India. Here’s all that you need to know about the two motorcycles.

After an absence of a couple of years in the Indian market, Yamaha has decided to bring back the R3. The supersport bike will make its debut soon along with its naked sibling, the MT-03. At a recent Yamaha dealer meeting, both motorcycles were revealed and are very much on the cards for India. We highlight the features of both the R3 and the MT-03.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: What are they?

Both the Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 are based on the same underpinnings and share the same 321cc liquid-cooled 2-cylinder engine that has a total output of 41.4bhp and 29.6Nm of torque. Both the motorcycles are equipped with KYB upside-down front forks with 130mm travel and rear mono-shock with 125mm travel. They also get 298mm front disc and 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

Being a supersport motorcycle, the R3 comes with clip-on handles and low designed fuel tank for better riding ergonomics. For improved agility and handling prowess, the R3 boasts 50/50 weight distribution.

The MT-03, on the other hand, offers a more practical riding stance and has an accessible seat height of 780mm. According to Yamaha, the MT-03’s 573mm swingarm ensures the motorcycle remains stable while taking corners without compromising on ride quality.

Both the Yamaha motorcycles come with dual LED headlamps, LED indicators and LCD instrument clusters.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Competition Check

In the case of the MT-03, it has one direct rival, the speed king, the KTM 390 Duke available at Rs 2.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM street bike is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 43bhp and 37Nm of torque. It is the most powerful bike in its segment.

The R3, on the other hand, has a couple of rivals to deal with like the KTM RC 390 at Rs 3.16 lakh and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 starting from Rs 5.19 lakh, both ex-showroom. While the RC has identical power figures as the Duke, the Ninja gets a 45bhp liquid-cooled 399cc parallel twin with 37Nm of torque.

