India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled: Top facts about Trident-based adventurer tourer

India launch of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is expected early next year at a price of close to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is what all the Trident-based tourer offers.

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has finally been revealed in all its glory and as the name suggests, this is the most affordable Tiger in the company’s lineup. Based on the much desirable Triumph Trident roadster, the new Tiger Sport 660 gets a semi-fairing along with a quite upright position and looks like the ideal middleweight tourer for India. Upfront, the bike gets really sleek twin LED headlamps along with a tall windshield that is height adjustable too. Moreover, in comparison to the Trident’s 14-litre fuel tank, the Tiger Sport 660’s appetite has been increased to 17-litre in the favour of long-distance riding.

In terms of key features, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain along with switchable traction control and also, a TFT display that is ready for the accessory-fit MyTriumph connectivity system. Powering the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the same 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine as the Trident 660 with identical power and torque outputs at 79 hp and 64 Nm respectively. Triumph says that the Tiger Sport 660 is not an off-road-oriented bike and hence it’s more road-biased.

Watch Video | Triumph Street Triple R Review:

The bike gets 17-inch wheels with Michelin Road 5 tyres, just like the Trident 660. The suspension travel has been increased at 150 mm at both ends. The Nissin brakes are also the same as the Trident 660, with twin 310 mm front discs along with a single 255 mm disc at the rear. The seat height of the Sport 660 is 835 mm and the bike tips the scales at 206 kg. The Tiger Sport 660 gets a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, with 16,000 km or 12 months service intervals.

