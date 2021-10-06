India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled: Top facts about Trident-based adventurer tourer

India launch of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is expected early next year at a price of close to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is what all the Trident-based tourer offers.

By:Updated: Oct 06, 2021 12:19 PM

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has finally been revealed in all its glory and as the name suggests, this is the most affordable Tiger in the company’s lineup. Based on the much desirable Triumph Trident roadster, the new Tiger Sport 660 gets a semi-fairing along with a quite upright position and looks like the ideal middleweight tourer for India. Upfront, the bike gets really sleek twin LED headlamps along with a tall windshield that is height adjustable too. Moreover, in comparison to the Trident’s 14-litre fuel tank, the Tiger Sport 660’s appetite has been increased to 17-litre in the favour of long-distance riding.

In terms of key features, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain along with switchable traction control and also, a TFT display that is ready for the accessory-fit MyTriumph connectivity system. Powering the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the same 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine as the Trident 660 with identical power and torque outputs at 79 hp and 64 Nm respectively. Triumph says that the Tiger Sport 660 is not an off-road-oriented bike and hence it’s more road-biased.

Watch Video | Triumph Street Triple R Review:

The bike gets 17-inch wheels with Michelin Road 5 tyres, just like the Trident 660. The suspension travel has been increased at 150 mm at both ends. The Nissin brakes are also the same as the Trident 660, with twin 310 mm front discs along with a single 255 mm disc at the rear. The seat height of the Sport 660 is 835 mm and the bike tips the scales at 206 kg. The Tiger Sport 660 gets a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, with 16,000 km or 12 months service intervals.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold