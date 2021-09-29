India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

Triumph Motorcycles has officially announced that the upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will make its global debut on October 5, 2021. This new adventure-tourer will be based on the Triumph Trident 660.

By:September 29, 2021 1:34 PM
Triumph Tiger Sport 660

British two-wheeler manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, has officially announced that the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will make its World Premiere on October 5, 2021. The upcoming Tiger Sport 660 will be based on the Triumph Trident 660, which is currently the company’s most affordable motorcycle currently on sale across the globe. Once launched, the new Triumph Tiger 660 Sport will become the most affordable adventure-tourer motorcycle in Triumph’s portfolio. 

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the images of this upcoming adventure-tourer on its social media handles with a caption, “A new adventure sports revolution is coming…” The teaser images reveal the front fascia and side panel of the upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and it looks production-ready. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Tiger Sport 660’s face doesn’t resemble the front-end design of other bigger Triumph Tiger series motorcycles like the Tiger Sport 850 or the Tiger 900.

In fact, the front fascia of the Tiger Sport 660 seems to be inspired by a middle-weight ADV from the house of a Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer. That being said, the teaser images of the upcoming Tiger Sport 660 do look good. At the front, the Tiger Sport 660 will get twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. There will also be a large visor, which might be adjustable. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 might borrow design cues from the Tiger Sport 850.   

Watch Video | Triumph Street Triple R Review:

In terms of mechanicals, the new Tiger Sport 660 will get the same 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine that also powers the Trident 660. However, it might be tuned slightly differently to match its characteristics. This motor churns out 81 HP of power and 64 Nm of peak torque in the Trident 660 and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will make its global debut on October 5, 2021, and it is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2022. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

