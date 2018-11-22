India-bound KTM 125 Duke Spied ahead of launch: Styling details unveiled!

The KTM Duke 125 was one of the surprises that 2018 had in store for the Indian Auto buyer, with dealers and sources close to development sounding the arrival of the mini-duke that could launch as early as next month. The KTM 125 Duke has now been spotted on test confirming that the India bound version of the KTM 125 Duke might skip the international styling update and make its Indian debut with styling that is reflective of the KTM 200 Duke. Interestingly, while the company is yet to make any official confirmations, some select dealers are even accepting bookings for the pint-sized pocket rocket. It will be interesting to see how this mini-Duke performs in the price-sensitive 125cc segment considering that it might debut with a price of around 1.35 lakh ex-showroom. Which is more expensive the R15 V3 currently on sale in India.

KTM Duke 125 Likely to come to Indian Markets!

At first glance, you might mistake the 125 Duke for its 200cc sibling, since both share the same seat, wheels, bodywork and even the headlight are identical on both bikes. It doesn’t stop there either, both machines get the same underbelly exhaust and instrument cluster as well. We expect that they will be told apart by their body colour and graphics in line with the KTM way. The test mule on the video also seems to indicate that the bike will ride on the same WP USD fork and monoshock, and features the same 17-inch wheels and MRF Revz tyres. Interestingly, it would appear that the test mule of the KTM 125 has what appears to be an ABS ring on the rear disc, but this might be skipped on the final production model in interests of keeping costs down. Like on the RS200 this ring might be used to feed the sensor with data on speed and provide a rear wheel lift mitigation function. Powering the pint-sized punter will be the same engine as is available internationally ie a 15 hp 125 cc motor with 12 Nm of torque, that will find be mated to a 6-Speed gearbox. No prizes for guessing that these numbers will make the Duke India most powerful 125cc motorcycle. KTMs main problem will be from team blue, whose Yamaha R15 V3 is not only likely to undercut the Duke but makes a tremendous 19 hp from its 150cc Motor. Not to mention the sheer number of more powerful naked 150-200cc bikes that retail for just about a lakh, including the Apache RTR 200, 160 and even the Pulsar RS200.

Provocations for KTM to launch this Duke could point to one of two things, for one, the 200cc Duke has been their best seller ever since KTM made landfall in India. They might be looking to capitalize on increasing the penetration with a more inexpensive Duke, with more fuel efficiency. It's a brave move indeed from KTM the question is whether they have the brand presence to pull it off.

