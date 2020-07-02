India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

The Ducati Panigale V2 takes design inspiration from its elder sibling - the highly respected Panigale V4. The bike gets a mean-looking front section with 'hidden' headlamps. The 959 successor draws power from a 955cc, twin-cylinder Superquadro engine churning out 155hp of power along with 104Nm of torque.

Ducati Panigale V2 is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of that, the bike that is believed to be the successor for the Panigale 959 has been introduced very recently in a new Rosso White livery. With this, the bike will be sold be two colours with the other one being the Rosso Ducati colour wearing which the bike arrived during its global debut in the month of November 2019. The new colour scheme comes with ‘Star White Silk’ shade in prominence. Moreover, the bike gets red accents on the fins, side fairings and alloy wheels that make it look a class apart. Ducati has introduced the new colour option for the upcoming India-bound Panigale V2 only and hence, the bike is essentially the same in terms of specifications and features.

As one can clearly see, the smaller Ducati Panigale V2 takes design inspiration from its elder sibling – the highly respected Panigale V4. The bike gets a mean-looking front section along with ‘hidden’ headlamps. Power comes from a 955cc, twin-cylinder Superquadro engine that is good for generating respective power and torque outputs of 155hp and 104Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter. In terms of prime features, the Ducati Panigale V2 gets traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control and engine brake control.

Moreover, the information can be accessed through a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. Talking of India launch, the Ducati Panigale V2 is expected to make its way here soon with an expected price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be awaited, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel. Let us know what do you think about the new colour option?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.