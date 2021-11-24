India-bound Benelli TRK 800 unveiled at EICMA 2021: Bigger, lighter than TRK 502

The new Benelli TRK 800 is powered by a 754cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing 75 hp of power along with 67Nm of torque. Here is when you can expect it in India.

By:November 24, 2021 2:45 PM

The EICMA 2021 motorcycle show is running in full swing! The best part in itself is the fact that this show is finally happening contrary to rumours from the last few weeks hinting towards its cancellation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Among some exciting and new bike unveilings, the all-new Benelli TRK 800 is also making its presence felt. Interestingly, this biggest and flagship ADV from the house of Benelli is lighter than its younger sibling, the TRK 502. Speaking of which, while the kerb weight of the bike isn’t on a lighter side by any means at 226 kg, this is sure a piece of good news if you ever felt that that the TRK 502 should have been a bit lighter with its 235 kg figure.

The TRK 800 looks sharper and more desirable compared to the 502 and bits like body-integrated LED indicators and the longer tank extensions certainly enhance its visual appeal. Speaking of powertrain, the 800 is powered by a 754cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing 75 hp of power along with a peak torque of 67Nm at 6500rpm. The motor is paired to a six-speed transmission and gets a slip-and-assist clutch as well.

The seat height for the TRK 800 is a bit higher at 834mm compared to the 502’s very accessible 800mm. The ADV sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and gets fully adjustable 50mm Marzochhi forks with 170mm travel upfront along with a monoshock with 171mm travel at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of twin 320mm discs at the front with Brembo calipers while the rear is taken care of by a 260mm disc. Benelli has opted for a 19/17-inch spoked-wheel setup for its flagship ADV.

The fuel tank is a generous 22-litre that should ensure minimum fuel stops during long-distance touring. The new Benelli TRK 800 will reach dealerships in Europe in the second half of 2022 while India launch is expected towards early 2023.

