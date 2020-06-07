India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

Talking of the rivalry, the upcoming Benelli TRK 800 will lock horns against the likes of BMW F 850 GS, F 750 GS in the segment. However, in terms of pricing, the TRK 800 is expected to be priced quite competitively, undercutting the two Beemers. Here is what all the next Benelli in the ADV territory will have on offer.

By:Published: June 7, 2020 4:31:58 PM
Benelli TRK 800 ADV (Image source: Omnimoto)

Benelli is currently working on a range of motorcycles and a bigger ADV is a part of the company’s plans. The said model that is rumoured to come as the Benelli TRK 800 has been snapped very recently completely undisguised, courtesy Omnimoto. The bike in question goes by the name QJMotor SRB 750 in China. The leaked image suggests that the motorcycle is production-ready and is set to hit the production lines quite soon. Powering the Benelli TRK 800 is the same engine that powers the Leoncino 800 Scrambler. The 745cc, parallel-twin engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 80hp and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 will likely get some interesting features like a coloured TFT instrument cluster along with keyless ignition and multiple riding modes as well. Benelli TRK 800’s global launch is rumoured to have been pushed by a few months with the widespread Covid-19 pandemic. Coming to the India launch, the Benelli TRK 800 is expected to make way here sometime next year.

Talking of the competition, the TRK 800 will go up against the likes of the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. However, in terms of pricing, the said Benelli is expected to be priced quite competitively, undercutting the two Beemers. During its second innings in India, Benelli seems quite aggressive in terms of its product strategy with its new partner – Mahavir Group.

The Imperiale 400 that is a direct rival for the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa garnered decent numbers for the brand. The next launch by Benelli for the Indian audience will be the 502C urban cruiser and Express Drives was the first one to break this story. You can read more about it here:

Also Read EXCLUSIVE! Benelli to launch Ducati-Diavel styled 502C cruiser in India next: Here’s what to expect

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: www.omnimoto.it

