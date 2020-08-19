India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here’s what to expect!

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 is expected to be launched in India mid next year at a competitive price point. Here is what all to expect from the ADV that will be retailed in China as the SRB 750.

By:Published: August 19, 2020 7:25 PM

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 has been snapped testing very recently, image courtesy Moto.it. The bike will be launched in China as the SRB 750 but will be retailed in multiple markets including India as the Benelli TRK 800. Speaking of visuals, the upcoming Benelli TRK 800 looks like a full-fledged ADV. Upfront, the bike gets a twin all-LED headlamp section along with a clear windscreen and beak-type design. At the rear, the motorcycle gets provision for luggage panniers along with a chubby exhaust. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The bike is stopped by dual disc brakes and a single disc unit that have been fitted at the front and rear respectively.

Powering the Benelli TRK 800 will be a 745cc parallel-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine will be good for producing a maximum power torque output of 76 hp while the peak torque is rated at 67 Nm. This is the same motor that also powers the company’s Leoncino 800 Scrambler and the  752S naked streetfighter. In terms of features, the Benelli TRK 800 will get a coloured TFT instrument cluster along with keyless ignition.

The bike will feature multiple riding modes as well. The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 is expected to make its debut by the end of this year. Speaking of India launch, Benelli India is currently busy bringing the BS6 compliant models to India and this all-new bike will likely make its way here by mid next year.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: Moto.it

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals