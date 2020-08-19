India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here’s what to expect!

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 is expected to be launched in India mid next year at a competitive price point. Here is what all to expect from the ADV that will be retailed in China as the SRB 750.

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 has been snapped testing very recently, image courtesy Moto.it. The bike will be launched in China as the SRB 750 but will be retailed in multiple markets including India as the Benelli TRK 800. Speaking of visuals, the upcoming Benelli TRK 800 looks like a full-fledged ADV. Upfront, the bike gets a twin all-LED headlamp section along with a clear windscreen and beak-type design. At the rear, the motorcycle gets provision for luggage panniers along with a chubby exhaust. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The bike is stopped by dual disc brakes and a single disc unit that have been fitted at the front and rear respectively.

Powering the Benelli TRK 800 will be a 745cc parallel-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine will be good for producing a maximum power torque output of 76 hp while the peak torque is rated at 67 Nm. This is the same motor that also powers the company’s Leoncino 800 Scrambler and the 752S naked streetfighter. In terms of features, the Benelli TRK 800 will get a coloured TFT instrument cluster along with keyless ignition.

The bike will feature multiple riding modes as well. The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 is expected to make its debut by the end of this year. Speaking of India launch, Benelli India is currently busy bringing the BS6 compliant models to India and this all-new bike will likely make its way here by mid next year.

Image source: Moto.it

