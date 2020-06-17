India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

Benelli 600RR draws power from a 600cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that should be good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 80.4 hp and 55Nm. Here's when to expect it in India!

Image source: Bennetts.co.uk

Benelli 600RR, the company’s upcoming fully-faired middleweight sportsbike has been snapped once again completely undisguised. The latest set of spy shots, courtesy Bennetts.co.uk reveals that the bike will come in two variants. The new pictures have leaked from China where the bike has been named QJ SRG600. For those not in the know, QJMotor is Benelli’s parent company – Qianjiang’s sub-brand. Very recently, the SRK600 or the next generation TNT600i naked streetfighter has been launched by the QJMotor brand. Now coming back to the Benelli 600RR, the motorcycle will come in two trims with a difference in hardware. In order to be precise, the first one that will be a lower-spec model will come with silver-finished inverted forks upfront. Apart from this, the said variant will be equipped with radially-mounted J. Juan brake calipers up front and rear as well.

Image source: Bennetts.co.uk

On the other hand, the higher-spec variant of the Benelli 600RR will come with golden coloured inverted forks upfront with axially-mounted Brembo brake calipers. The upcoming Benelli 600RR will share its chassis and engine with the SRK600. The bike is powered by a 600cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that should be good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 80.4 hp and 55Nm.

The Benelli 600RR aka QJ SRG600 is expected to be launched in China following which it should make its way to other parts of the world. Talking of India launch, there is every possibility why the Benelli 600RR will arrive here considering the growing market for middleweight bikes. That said, the Benelli 600RR might arrive here sometime by the end of this year or early next year. Benelli has been quite aggressive on its product strategies for India and the 600RR can turn out to be a game-changer in the middleweight category if priced well.

Image source: Bennetts.co.uk

