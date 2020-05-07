India-bound Aprilia RS 660 key features out: Middleweight supersport to challenge Ninja ZX-6R

The upcoming RS 660 will draw power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, developing 100hp of peak power.

The upcoming Aprilia RS 660 is going to be one cracker of a motorcycle and can be a worthy alternative if you are someone who wants something other than the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. A few days back, the middleweight supersport was snapped testing alongside a Honda CBR650R fully undisguised. Now very recently, the initial brochure of the Aprilia RS 660 is out revealing some juicy details. Going by the brochure, the upcoming RS 660 will draw power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine will be good for developing a maximum power output of 100hp.

Moreover, the bike will get a full-LED lighting system along with LED DRLs that look quite majestic. The bike will also come with a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that should offer plenty of information. The suspension system of the RS 660 will comprise of 41mm inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The bike will come to a halt with the help of dual discs upfront along with a single disc at the rear. A cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be a part of the package as well as standard.

The upcoming RS 660 will arrive with an APRC package as well. Another interesting highlight of the Aprilia RS 660 is its low kerb weight of 169 kg that results in a decent power-to-weight ratio. The bike will be launched in two colour options of purple & red along with an all-black colour scheme with red highlights. All said and done, the Aprilia RS 660 looks ready to enter production should be launched in the global markets soon. Talking of India launch, the bike is expected to arrive here sometime by mid next year.

Stay tuned for more updates.

