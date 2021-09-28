India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets the same parallel-twin engine as its middleweight siblings namely Z650 and the Ninja 650.

The new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS has been revealed in all its glory and needless to say, the modern retro bike looks drop-dead gorgeous. One of the reasons behind this is that the new Kawasaki Z650RS is a modern-day avatar of the much-admired Z650-B1 from the 1970s. Moreover, the Candy Emerald Green paint job that you see is also reminiscent of the colour on the original Z650. Speaking of the key design highlights, the new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets a circular headlamp with an all-LED set up. In addition, the twin-pod instrument cluster looks old-school and the same also gets a small LCD display.

And then, there are the gold alloy wheels that not only look desirable but these try to mimic spoke wheels. Now, speaking of powertrain, the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets the same 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that also powers the Kawasaki Z650 and the Ninja 650. Power and torque figures are also identical at 67 hp and 64 Nm. The Z650RS sits on a trellis frame and gets 41mm telescopic forks upfront along with the horizontally-mounted link-type suspension.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to be launched here by early 2022. The motorcycle is priced globally at a starting of GBP 7,549 that translates to around Rs 7.60 lakh as per the Indian currency. At such a price, the Z650RS will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Twin and the Honda CB650R in the segment. Moreover, it will go up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in terms of appeal.

Do let us know your thoughts on the new Kawasaki Z650RS!

