India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets the same parallel-twin engine as its middleweight siblings namely Z650 and the Ninja 650. 

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2021 7:09 PM

The new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS has been revealed in all its glory and needless to say, the modern retro bike looks drop-dead gorgeous. One of the reasons behind this is that the new Kawasaki Z650RS is a modern-day avatar of the much-admired Z650-B1 from the 1970s. Moreover, the Candy Emerald Green paint job that you see is also reminiscent of the colour on the original Z650. Speaking of the key design highlights, the new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets a circular headlamp with an all-LED set up. In addition, the twin-pod instrument cluster looks old-school and the same also gets a small LCD display.

And then, there are the gold alloy wheels that not only look desirable but these try to mimic spoke wheels. Now, speaking of powertrain, the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS gets the same 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that also powers the Kawasaki Z650 and the Ninja 650. Power and torque figures are also identical at 67 hp and 64 Nm. The Z650RS sits on a trellis frame and gets 41mm telescopic forks upfront along with the horizontally-mounted link-type suspension.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to be launched here by early 2022. The motorcycle is priced globally at a starting of GBP 7,549 that translates to around Rs 7.60 lakh as per the Indian currency. At such a price, the Z650RS will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Twin and the Honda CB650R in the segment. Moreover, it will go up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in terms of appeal.

Do let us know your thoughts on the new Kawasaki Z650RS!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

New Mahindra Scorpio seen testing in Ladakh: Gets dynamic turn indicators

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details