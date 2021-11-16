India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 will be the company's flagship adventure tourer. Here is when you can expect it in India.

Ahead of its official debut, the all-new Benelli TRK 800 has been teased again. The said model will be making its global debut at the 2021 EICMA, which in itself is a very good thing because of the fact that the world’s most extravagant motorcycle show is finally happening amid rumours of cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Around a week back, Benelli did release the first teaser of the upcoming TRK 800 that gave an idea of the styling of the company’s upcoming adventure tourer. The teaser video shows that the TRK 800 will bear a heavy design resemblance with its younger sibling – the much accessible TRK 502.

However, there are some visible elements that will set the bigger TRK apart. For instance, the teaser shows that the front turn indicators will be integrated seamlessly on the fairing. From the looks of it, the TRK 800 is expected to be sharper than the 502, one thing that would surely step up its desirability factor. The engine and specification details of the Benelli TRK 800 are a mystery at the moment, but we suspect that the ADV will use the same 754cc, parallel-twin motor from the Leoncino 800.

In terms of competition, the TRK 800 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and KTM 790 Adventure globally. India launch of the Benelli TRK 800 is expected towards the mid of next year. The bike is all set to be unveiled on the 23rd of November so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

